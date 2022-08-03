Uber Eats partners MotionAds on bike top-box ads

Uber Eats has collaborated with delivery bike media firm MotionAds, to provide its couriers with an opportunity to earn additional revenue through bike top-box advertising.

MotionAds provides brands with a ‘move-able billboard’ solution, and a digital reporting platform on the bike’s movement and in-home flyer drop campaigns.

As the cost of living gets higher, Uber Eats says it is looking to help ease the pressure for delivery drivers operating on its platform. The branded bikes were first rolled out in June and the initiative is now being deployed in seven cities across SA.

Couriers are able to opt in to have their delivery bike’s top-box branded through MotionAds.

The income from these brand placements is expected to increase their net earnings by approximately 10%, says Uber Eats.

“We are excited to be working with MotionAds, as our platform only succeeds when delivery people succeed,” says Charles Mhango, head of operations for Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber Eats.

“Our commitment to delivery people is to continuously find ways of helping them maximise their earning potential by helping them get the most of their time on the road.”

MotionAds says it has experienced significant growth over the past two years, largely due to the pandemic increasing home deliveries, which has enabled it to build its network of delivery drivers across the country.

“From an advertising perspective, delivery people offer brands an impactful new advertising channel,” notes Elan Band, co-founder of MotionAds.

“They have unique access to the kitchen table, and given the time bikes spend on the road, brands benefit from the significant exposure they generate. Our research shows us one bike gets an average of 300 000 ‘eyeballs’ (impressions) per month.”

Uber says its commitment extends beyond improving earning opportunities – the safety of delivery people remains a top priority, with various safety features introduced to help support their businesses. These features include an in-app private emergency assistance button, a helmet detection and safety checklist, and 24/7 in-app support.

Last year, couriers expressed concern at the surge in robberies targeted at courier vans and scooters.

Uber says it provides delivery couriers with partner injury protection, offered through AIG Insurance, which covers them from the time of acceptance of a request for delivery. They also have access to the emergency contacts feature on the app, which is used by Uber’s Incident Response Team to contact the delivery person's relatives in case of an accident and/or for insurance purposes.