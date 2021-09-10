Cobalt Iron, ServiceNow announce API integration

Provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection Cobalt Iron has announced a new user-configurable API integration with ServiceNow.

The integration means that the Cobalt Iron Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform now communicates directly with ServiceNow's digital workflow platform, which should lead to a more efficient issue-resolution workflow for companies that use ServiceNow formatted services.



With Compass, backup, archive, and restore events happen both on a scheduled and on a manual basis as needed. The ServiceNow API integration enables these event details to be sent to ServiceNow products without the need for intermediary messaging service intervention.



This, says the company, enables backup management administrators to work more efficiently with customisable control over the backup, recovery, and restoration of event messages being delivered to their ServiceNow products directly via the ServiceNow API.



Event data is communicated to ServiceNow via SNMP or SMTP messaging services from within the Compass Commander GUI.



Paul Linder, product development manager at Cobalt Iron, says the API integration with ServiceNow was created in response to customer demand, as well as to improve ease of use continually for industry backup admins.



“With this API integration, backup admins simply enter the service configuration into Compass Commander as a target, and event notifications will be sent.”



The new ServiceNow API integration is native to Compass and is available immediately. Customers may configure their event notifications to be sent to the ServiceNow API today.



Cobalt Iron has several integration partners, including BMC, VMware and Microsoft, and includes Google Cloud, AWS, Azure and IBM among its certified platform partners.



In addition, the company recently partnered with systems integrator Rahi to deliver its solutions to the Middle East and Africa.