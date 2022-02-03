Atmos by CallCabinet now supports SA English within its analytics engine

CallCabinet, the first cloud-native compliance recording and AI-analytics provider, announced their Atmos Analytics solution now supports South African English within their analytics platform.

Built into Atmos is an extremely accurate speech analytics engine capable of speech-to-text transcription in multiple languages, now including South African English.

South African English has become an established regional version of English, evolving from the influences of the languages surrounding it. CallCabinet has responded to the significant demand from our channel partners and direct clients to add South African English by investing 14 months in collecting, analysing and processing over 40 000 minutes of language samples. CallCabinet is happy to announce that South African English is now part of Atmos’ recognised languages.

“CallCabinet is thrilled to add South African English to our Atmos analytics engine,” stated Matt Balcomb, CallCabinet South Africa Marketing and Sales Director. “We are constantly adding additional languages to our business intelligence platform and are proud to currently support 17 languages and dialects.”

The Atmos analytics engine allows for highly accurate compliance reporting, along with powerful oversight and insights. Supervisors can search transcripts for specific keywords or phrases and determine when essential verbiage requirements are missed, such as compliance disclaimers. The platform’s voice analytics also supports custom vocabulary libraries, allowing enterprises to include industry-specific terms and jargon within their search and evaluation metrics. Every conversation is analysed through AI-driven natural language processing to deliver a critical and evolving understanding of call emotion and sentiment.

Atmos is uniquely positioned to fill every compliance gap, capturing and archiving essential interactions for global contact centres in the world's most heavily regulated industries. Atmos’ native cloud infrastructure allows businesses to migrate new and legacy data by strategically pushing voice data insights into their compliance or BI platforms to mitigate business risks. Designed with security and compliance in mind, Atmos enables businesses to adhere to global regulations for every industry by automatically recording every interaction.

To learn more about Atmos by CallCabinet, and how it can keep you compliant, increase sales and improve your customers' experience, request a demo at www.callcabinet.com.

