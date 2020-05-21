Nokia taps former PayPal CMO to lead marketing strategy

Stephen Taylor joins HMD Global as chief marketing officer.

HMD Global, the Finnish company that operates the Nokia mobile phone business, has appointed Stephen Taylor as its chief marketing officer (CMO).

Taylor’s appointment comes shortly after the company unveiled three new Nokia smartphones, including the first 5G Nokia device and a revamped version of the iconic Nokia 5310 – a member of the originals family.

According to a statement, the new CMO will be responsible for the overall marketing strategy and execution for the entire portfolio of Nokia phones, and will report to HMD Global CEO Florian Seiche.

Taylor comments: “I am honoured, humbled and thrilled to be joining HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones. During such unprecedented times for us all, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by such a dedicated and passionate team, and have already witnessed great collaboration in the face of uncertainty. I can't wait to continue the exciting journey Nokia phones are on as we aim to make them the world's most loved mobile devices.”

Seiche adds: “As we continue to focus on digital-first marketing strategies, it’s crucial we attract and retain talent with an appreciation for future-proofing our business. I believe Stephen’s wealth of experience, leadership skills and collaborative approach will help us to not only deliver more impactful campaigns, but to also broaden our community and impact on social media.

“Nokia phones are built on a solid foundation of quality design and trust thanks to our industry-leading commitment to security and a promise to deliver regular updates across our entire smartphone portfolio. It’s crucial that the talent we bring into the HMD Global family shares our collective ambition to deliver experiences that just keep getting better. I look forward to seeing us take further strides here with the help of Stephen.”

Taylor, whose experience spans 30 years, has driven the marketing and sales strategies at leading brands, such as PayPal and Samsung Electronics. He began his career working for brands like the Gillette Company and Procter & Gamble.

Prior to joining HMD, Taylor was CMO at PayPal for Europe, Middle East and Africa, where he drove a complete revamp of the company’s digital marketing capabilities.

In his previous role as CMO for Europe at Samsung Electronics, his commitment to quality customer acquisition and expertise in CRM, social media and direct-to-consumer e-commerce helped lead the brand’s transformation, says the statement.

