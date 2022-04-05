xneelo, Heavy Chef bring you the E-Commerce Marketing Guide

South African e-commerce sales grew by 66% between 2019 and 2020 to more than R30 billion. Taking this into consideration, having an e-commerce business makes good business sense in the current economic climate. xneelo partnered with Heavy Chef and its non-profit arm, the Heavy Chef Foundation, to create the Heavy Chef E-Commerce Marketing Guide to help you master e-commerce marketing for your business.

Tried and tested advice from real entrepreneurs

The Heavy Chef E-Commerce Marketing Guide features tips and advice from some of South Africa’s most successful entrepreneurs, including co-founder of SweepSouth Aisha Pandor, founder of PayFast Jonathan Smit, media personality Maps Maponyane, and the CEO of xneelo Philip Delport.

Insights offered include:

Tips on how to change your hobby into a business;

Building your website;

The golden rules of content marketing;

Connecting with your customers;

Understanding SEO;

Growing your online business;

Legal considerations; and

Managing personal data.

Two brands, one goal

The collaboration with Heavy Chef was a way for two brands that are passionate about business enablement to come together to create a book that offers real, tangible value to South African businesses.

“We’re particularly excited about the collaboration with xneelo because it’s one more way for us to offer value to the entrepreneur community,” says Heavy Chef Foundation CEO Louis Janse van Rensburg. “A key mandate of the foundation is to address the challenge of equitable and inclusive entrepreneurs' education. This book is filled to the brim with insights from industry experts on how to start and grow an online business, and will be made easily accessible to anyone who needs it.”

“E-commerce is about creating convenient and engaging online experiences for consumers. At xneelo, we’re passionate about enabling South African entrepreneurs with the tools and the knowledge they need to create and grow their businesses,” says xneelo brand manager Athena Turner.

Get your copy of the Heavy Chef E-Commerce Marketing Guide today

By purchasing a copy of the guide, you will receive free membership to the Heavy Chef Learning Platform for one full year, with unlimited access to thousands of entrepreneur micro-courses, known as ‘recipes’, and free access to monthly entrepreneur events and a host of other benefits.

Order the Heavy Chef E-Commerce Marketing guide here.