Macrocomm Group – Enabling broad-based digital inclusion and participation in the digital economy

Matome Madibana, MICT SETA, acting CEO. Sivi Moodley, Macrocomm Group, CEO. Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation.

“If we are to really make an impact in achieving broad-based digital inclusion and participation in the digital economy, then we must continue to place a high level of actionable focus on developing and nurturing digital literacy and skills from an early age,” says Sivi Moodley, CEO of Macrocomm Group.

This sentiment is echoed in the mandate of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), headed up by Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, which includes a focus on digital and future skills in reaping the benefits of the 4IR.

In its efforts towards achieving this mandate of the DCDT, Macrocomm Group, with the support of the Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, is establishing a Digital Hub and Computer Centre at the Dipimphonyana Tsa Lapeng Children’s Home, which will serve to instil digital skills and literacy at an early childhood development level as well as to youth in the Olievenhoutbosch community.

The inaugural opening of the Digital Hub and Computer Centre was done by the Deputy Minister of Higher Education Science and Innovation, Buti Manamela, on 23 October 2021. A major touch point by the Deputy Minister at the opening of the centre is that government and the private sector should be building sustainable communities by complementing existing infrastructure like Dipimphonyana Centre, which already draws young people. Macrocomm is proud to be supporting these efforts.

In addition to the facility, Macrocomm Group will also be availing its subject matter experts in the fields of IOT, platform and software development, artificial intelligence, machine learning and solutioning to provide hands-on training and coaching in these 4IR technology and application areas.

“We will continue to invest in projects that contribute to sustainable digital skills development as this will ensure that South Africa has the capability and capacity to support broad-based digital inclusion, economic participation and innovation, and we challenge others to follow in these efforts,” concludes Moodley.