New Intelsat CEO readies to take office

David Wajsgras will take over as Intelsat CEO in April.

Satellite communications company Intelsat will welcome David Wajsgras as its next CEO, effective 4 April.

Wajsgras will succeed Stephen Spengler, who announced his planned retirement in October 2021.

In a statement, Intelsat notes Wajsgras has two decades of experience at the senior executive management level, providing operational, strategic and financial leadership in the commercial and defence industries.

He recently served as president of the Intelligence, Information and Services business unit at the former Raytheon Company, now part of Raytheon Technologies, adds the statement.

Before joining Raytheon as CFO, Wajsgras was executive vice-president and CFO at Lear Corporation, and held other key operations and leadership roles.

“Dave Wajsgras is a results-oriented leader with a great track record of performance throughout his career,” says Lisa Hammitt, chairperson of the Intelsat board of directors.

“He develops talent and builds teams, thinks and acts strategically, and engages positively with customers and other stakeholders to the benefit of the business. Dave is just the right person to lead Intelsat at this important time.”

Commenting on his appointment, Wajsgras says: “Intelsat has a leading position in the market and a strong, global team of professionals. While the company has made history over nearly 60 years, it’s Intelsat’s future that excites me most. With a focus on customers and a commitment to delivering on our promises, we’re ready to write the next chapter in the story of communications and connectivity.”

Adds Hammitt: “As we welcome Dave, we also will be saying goodbye to Steve Spengler. The members of the board – and indeed the whole Intelsat team – owe great thanks to Steve for his tremendous contributions to the company for 18 years, and his steady and accomplished leadership over the past seven. His retirement is well earned.”