ZTE awarded Best Data Centre Connect Vendor at NGON&DCI World 2022

Best Data Centre Connect Vendor Award.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced it has been awarded the “Best Data Centre Connect Vendor” at NGON&DCI World 2022, held in Barcelona, Spain.

NGON&DCI is one of the most important events in the optical networking field. The awards give recognition to the innovative products, solutions or applications made by operators, data centres and solution providers. They are judged by representatives of leading operators, renowned analysts and media, and have significant influence in the industry.

With the development of 5G vertical services, edge cloud and cloud data centre networks, it has become an inevitable choice for operators to achieve unified management and control of inter-network resources. Therefore, how to meet the requirements of cross-area connections for network bandwidth, energy saving and interoperability with third-party equipment has become the focus of industry.

ZTE proposes the interactive OTN product that supports ultra-broadband and simplified DCI solution to solve the above problem. Based on the SDO (software-defined optical) technology, the OTN product enables the single-carrier rate to be continuously adjustable from 100Gbit/s to 800Gbit/s to quickly meet traffic changes between DCs and flexibly change the transmission rate.

With the support for C+L band, the product can provide single-fibre 64T transmission capacity to meet the demands of massive services in the DCI networks. With 2U height and front-to-rear airflow cooling system, the product adapts to the IDC equipment room. It can also be stacked as required, thus effectively saving the equipment room footprint. The line-side optical modules are integrated with Framer chips, which can effectively reduce equipment consumption, highly improve energy efficiency and substantially reduce the OAM costs for the customers.

Moreover, employing an open system architecture, the service sub-racks can work with third-party equipment and connect to third-party integrated management and control systems. In this way, it can simplify OAM, reduce capex and opex of the operators, and help them build ultra-broadband, flexible, intelligent and cost-effective DCI networks.

“This award highly recognises ZTE’s solution in the data centre connection field, and will encourage ZTE to continue its research in optical DCI to accelerate the network evolution towards cross-area unified management,” said Wang Taili, General Manager of ZTE Optical Transport Products.

To date, ZTE has built high-quality DCI networks for a number of mainstream operators and top ICPs (internet content providers) in China, providing massive bandwidth resource for the customers, significantly reducing their investment and accelerating their data centre construction, so as to provide more convenient internet services for over one billion users in China.