DNS layer security – from the MITRE ATT&CK perspective

Abdullah Kaymakci, Regional Channel Sales Director at DNSSense.

What is MITRE ATT&CK framework?

MITRE ATT&CK is one of the most popular methodologies among information security professionals. In the field of information security, MITRE Corporation is known for its CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) list cve.mitre.org. This is a database of known vulnerabilities that was launched in 1999 and has since become one of the most important sources for structuring and storing data on software bugs.

Why do we need MITRE ATT&CK?

Using data from the MITRE ATT&CK knowledge base, anyone involved in cyber defence can investigate and compare offensive activity and then understand the best options for defence. The framework is a free, accessible and open knowledge base.

The core of the ATT&CK framework is that it is the most up-to-date information centre showing the behavioural anatomy of an attack and attackers. It was created exclusively by observing cyber attacks in the real world.

