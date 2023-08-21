Dean Richards becomes Ricoh SA interim CEO

Dean Richards, interim CEO of Ricoh SA.

Financial services veteran Dean Richards has taken the reins as interim CEO of Ricoh South Africa.

According to a statement, Richards replaces Jacques van Wyk, who played a defining role in Ricoh SA’s transition to a services-led business built on a portfolio of managed document and digital workspace solutions.

Richards, who has a track record in business leadership and transformation, comes to Ricoh SA with four decades of experience, recently forming part of a team that developed a tech-driven life insurance offering at Investec.

He started his career at Old Mutual in 1984, and moved up the ranks into roles such as GM of Old Mutual Broker Distribution. He later became MD of Fairbairn Capital and CEO of Old Mutual/Skandia-BSAM China.

After leaving Old Mutual, Richards focused on leadership roles that entailed building new businesses, or transforming existing companies to unlock their full potential.

“We thank Jacques for his significant contribution to Ricoh SA’s success over his 15 years with us,” says Tina Smith, CEO of international region at Ricoh Europe.

“We are pleased to welcome a leader of Dean’s depth and experience on board, to oversee the continued transition of our business in the strategically important South African market. Dean will work with the management team we have in place in South Africa, to drive growth and execute on our global strategy in the months ahead.”

Ricoh provides digital services and print and imaging solutions to support digital transformation of workplaces and workspaces, and optimise business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in 200 countries and regions.

In the financial year ended March, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of ¥2 134 billion (about $16 billion), according to the company.