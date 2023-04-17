Think Tank Software Solutions launches Professional Services division to enhance consulting and services offerings

Think Tank Software Solutions (TTSS), a leading provider of enterprise software solutions, has announced the launch of its new division, Think Tank Professional Services (TTPS), in a move to enhance the company's consulting and services offerings.

"We believe that launching TTPS is a significant step towards achieving our goal of enhancing our services offerings, diversifying our company and better serving our clients," said Greg Strydom, Managing Director of TTSS. "This move also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to improving our Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) score and supporting the local ICT industry."

TTSS's commitment to diversity and inclusion is rooted in its core values, as the company recognises the benefits of having diverse perspectives in enhancing creativity, innovation and decision-making. As part of its commitment, TTSS provides recruitment and training opportunities for young people interested in pursuing careers in the ICT industry, supports black students studying under the ICT Charter, and invests in Enterprise and Supplier Development portfolios.

"We are dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion and providing opportunities for young people to grow their careers," said Strydom. "We are confident that our investments and initiatives will help us attract and retain top talent, positively impacting our business outcomes.

"This is an exciting time for us as we continue to grow and contribute to the local economy," said Strydom. "We're proud of our ongoing commitment to B-BBEE and our efforts to support the development and growth of the local ICT industry. We're confident that our new division and investments will bring significant value to our clients and help us make a positive impact in the country."