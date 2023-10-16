#GOBOKKE
Companies
Sectors
Computing
  Bidvest Mobility highlights mobile computing, bar code technology at Propak Cape 2023

Bidvest Mobility highlights mobile computing, bar code technology at Propak Cape 2023

Issued by P and P Communications for Bidvest Mobility
Johannesburg, 16 Oct 2023
Bar code technology in action.
At Propak Cape 2023 Conference and Exhibition, Bidvest Mobility will demonstrate the key role that mobile computing and bar code technologies play in the packaging and labelling industry.

Bidvest Mobility will exhibit alongside five other companies in the Bidvest Group, which collectively represent a comprehensive portfolio of world-class packaging and labelling solutions, under the Bidvest Packaging brand.

Manage, track and monitor goods.
Bidvest Mobility will demonstrate how mobile solutions empower businesses to manage, track and monitor goods anytime, anywhere with real-time visibility from first mile to last mile across the supply chain. This results in improved productivity and margins, operational efficiency and enhanced customer satisfaction through a seamless delivery experience.

Simon Grisdale, Managing Executive at Bidvest Mobility, says: “While highlighting our mobile enterprise software solutions and services, we will also display some of the latest global technology in print, scanning and mobility.”

Other companies present at the Bidvest Packaging stand include Aluminium Foil Converters (AFC), Lufil Packaging, Masterpack, Rotolabel and S&N Labels.

Visit Hall 1 Stand F71-74 at Propak Cape 2023 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 24-26 October. Register online for ease of access. 

Bidvest Mobility

Bidvest Mobility, part of the Bidvest Group, has years of expertise in providing mobile computing and barcoding solutions that harness the

power of mobile technologies to meet the most demanding business challenges whilst driving transformation throughout the supply chain.

By combining the best-in-class enterprise mobility components – the right mobility platform, application software, mobile technologies and

range of support services - we ensure the seamless planning, development, integration, implementation and management of mobile applications

to world-class standards. Our solutions are deployed across the supply chains of leading FMCG, retail, transport & logistics and industrial companies

throughout South Africa.

Editorial contacts

Trish Pichulik
P and P Communications
(083) 378 2903
trish@pandp.co.za
Simon Grisdale
simong@bidvestmobility.co.za
