ZTE donates scholarships to Wits University

Since 2018, ZTE South Africa has donated R1.15 million annually to Wits University to support students who need to complete their studies. In the past four years, a total of R4.6 million to the university has supported 77 students in completing their studies. This year marks the fifth year of this commitment.

Professor Ian Jandrell, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Wits, said students are the foundation and premise of the existence of the university, and it is essential for the university that students can complete their studies. The enthusiastic donations from enterprises contribute significantly to achieving this. Professor Jandrell offered his sincere thanks to ZTE South Africa for donating to the university and the students.

Li Zhigang, Minister of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, commended the donation and the other contribution made by ZTE to South Africa over the past 20 years.

He also mentioned that ZTE and other enterprises should not only fill the digital divide in the communication technology field, but also deepen the development of partnerships, especially between enterprises and universities in South Africa.

The two countries should also strengthen cooperative relations and deepen exchanges.

To promote common development, China is ready to join hands with the South African government and all spheres of society to advance South Africa and China's comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher quality, broader areas and more profound level.

Zhou Tao, CEO of ZTE South Africa, mentioned the company has permanently attached importance to fulfilling its social responsibility since its establishment in South Africa.

From the aspect of science and technology, ZTE is committed to using communication technology to change the communication quality of people in urban and rural areas in South Africa so that they can communicate faster and more efficiently.

From the perspective of social responsibility, ZTE is committed to promoting local employment, creating 200-300 job opportunities in the country every year.

At the same time, ZTE supports the development of small and medium-sized enterprises by donating funds and equipment, increasing re-employment opportunities for those who have difficulty in finding jobs by providing training opportunities, and helping students who cannot complete their tertiary education through university donations.

Social responsibility is an essential factor in the healthy development of enterprises. A series of public welfare activities of ZTE South Africa shows its awareness of actively fulfilling social responsibility.