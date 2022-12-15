Let Petal Maps be your guide these holidays

The festive season is upon us, with many people spending time carefully planning their holidays. Thanks to technology and innovative apps like Petal Maps, navigating holidays can be an incredibly fun experience which brings the entire family together.

Petal Maps gives you a new way to explore South Africa. Even better, you don’t have to worry about your internet connectivity when travelling off the beaten track, whether it’s the Karoo or the majestic forests of Knysna and everywhere in between. Petal Maps enables you to download the maps of the areas you want to discover in advance. You can enjoy exploring and discovering new places even if you’re offline.

When you find that perfect destination, you can also share it with the millions of Petal Maps co-creators around the world. People are adding amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurants, interesting lookout points and virtually anything else you can think of. With Petal Maps, you can join in the fun to help build an ever-changing digital world filled with bookmarks of unique locations within South Africa.

The search functionality in Petal Maps makes it easy to find that unique bed-and-breakfast a friend might’ve told you about or even revisit an old favourite destination. You can continually save new places together with your favourites when travelling to new destinations. Why not let the little ones search for something interesting to go and explore this December?

Petal Maps makes it easy to explore your surroundings in a gorgeous and interactive 3D view. Experience a smooth and seamless transition as you pan, tilt, rotate and zoom. This enables you to quickly and easily map out the places you want to visit before hitting the road.

Another powerful feature of Petal Maps is that updates happen in real-time. You’ll always be on top of finding the best route to your destination especially given how hectic traffic can get. Access, turn-by-turn voice guidance with a powerful AI engine in the background always finds the optimal way to avoid being gridlocked. After all, you’re on holiday to relax and forget about the stress of traffic.

These updates also include weather information. So, if you’re hitting the beaches of KZN or the Cape’s coastal area, you can now plan for days that won’t be too hot for you to tan and swim.

Petal Maps will quickly become your digital companion of choice these holidays as you and the family gear up for some downtime. Download Petal Maps today and explore all the features this great app has to offer. Click here to download.