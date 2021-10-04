Massive outage hits Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

Social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down in a major outage, leaving users frustrated.

All the platforms are owned by social media doyen Facebook and the global outage also affected South African users.

At the time of writing, all the platforms were inaccessible. Downdetector also saw a spike in the number of users reporting they were having problems with the applications.



In a Twitter post, Facebook says: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”



Instagram also used the Twitter platform to post: “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it!”



Said WhatsApp: “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!”

However, Facebook did not disclose what caused the massive blackout of its platforms.

With roughly 2.89 billion monthly active users as of the second quarter of 2021, Facebook is the biggest social network worldwide, says Statista.



It adds that Instagram has roughly one billion users globally. As of July 2021, Statista says, two billion users were accessing the WhatsApp messenger on a monthly basis.