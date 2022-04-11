Arcserve enhances key ransomware defence solution

Byron Horn-Botha, business unit head for Arcserve Southern Africa.

Arcserve Southern Africa has revealed that Arcserve, the world's leading ransomware protection and data resilience provider, has announced the availability of Arcserve Backup 19, an enhanced version of its widely adopted tape air gapping solution. Arcserve Backup 19 delivers improved performance, security and reliability over previous releases. Arcserve Backup 19 air gapping technology provides a critical last line of defence by physically disconnecting digital assets from network connections as part of a comprehensive data and ransomware protection strategy.

The Arcserve Backup 19 solution has been migrated to a newer development platform to improve performance and reliability. Security has also been strengthened with enhancements, including FIPS compliant secure communication updates and crypto libraries for customers demanding military-grade encryption.

Arcserve Backup 19 now certifies and adds broad and deep support for the most popular platforms deployed in customer environments. This includes compatibility with Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2022 Hyper-V, SharePoint Server 2019, Oracle Database 19c on IBM AIX, Solaris and HP-UX, AlmaLinux 8.x, Rocky Linux 8.x, FreeBSD 13.x, macOS Catalina (version 10.15.x), Debian 11.x, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.x for IBM Z (Mainframe), Default Arcserve Backup Database (ASDB) upgraded from Microsoft SQL Server 2014 Service Pack 2 (SP2) Express to Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Express.

Byron Horn-Botha, Business Unit Head, Arcserve Southern Africa, says: "Tape air gapping is emerging as the most important 'last line of defence' from ransomware attacks. While most vendors don't handle tape due to its complexity, Arcserve has been leading the market with this technology for decades. This gives us the unique ability to provide customers with a complete 3-2-1-1 ransomware defence and recovery solution, including on-premises, immutable storage, cloud services and tape backup."

Arcserve has led the market in tape-based data protection for decades. With over 60 certified vendors, the company offers the broadest and deepest support for tape-based media.