Video: Edge Files – Episode 1: Stratus and Schneider Electric partnership

In this video, you’ll see Pieter van der Merwe, Regional Manager for Sales and Business Development in Africa and the Middle East for Stratus Technologies, talk about the value of the partnership between Schneider Electric and Stratus Technologies.

He is accompanied by Rohan de Beer, Channel Manager for UPS/Data Centre Cooling Solutions at Schneider Electric for Secure Power. Van der Merwe and De Beer also talk about how on-prem #edge solutions like the #EcoStruxure #MicroDataCenter take care of issues that affect performance like latency, bandwidth, #cybersecurity, unplanned downtime and data protection – concerns that should be considered in the creation of reliable, high performing operations from edge to enterprise.

For more information, please visit https://lp.stratus.com/edge-files/.

.