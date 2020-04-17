Entries open for GAP Innovation Competition 2020

Dr Chamunorwa Togo, bio-economy GM, The Innovation Hub.

The Innovation Hub is calling on entrepreneurs and researchers working on concepts that could improve government service delivery and the quality of life of citizens to enter the annual Gauteng Accelerator Program (GAP) Innovation competition.

Now in its tenth year, the GAP Innovation Competition rewards innovators in the ICT, green, biotech and medical fields, as well as those driving township economies.

An independent panel of judges will select finalists based on criteria including business strategy, use of technology and the societal impact of technology solutions submitted.

According to Dr Chamunorwa Togo, bio-economy GM at The Innovation Hub Management Company said, the winners from each category will be incubated at The Innovation Hub’s various Business Incubators and receive specialist product development support.

This support includes intensive training during the year-long course of the competition, exposing them to workshops in entrepreneurship, business model development, funding channels, pitching workshops, product pricing methods, effective presentation skills and the composition of effective teams, he says.

The award ceremony takes place during the annual Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) event, scheduled for November 2020.

Since inception in 2011, the GAP Innovation programme has attracted more than 1 200 entries in five categories, and has invested over R17 million in seed funding and incubation support to over 91 start-ups.

The closing date is 10 July 2020. Entries can be made here.