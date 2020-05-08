ITWeb’s Brainstorm continues to be free for May

As the country gradually comes out of full lockdown, Brainstorm’s latest digital edition is available online, even if you’re not a subscriber.

May’s cover story looks at the central role electronic health records can play in the NHI. Brainstorm spoke to Life Healthcare’s CDO, Suren Govender who sits on the board of a new medical collective called CareConnect. It is an information exchange programme between healthcare providers Netcare, Mediclinic and Life Healthcare and local healthcare funders.

Brainstorm’s editor-in-chief, Adrian Hinchcliffe says this issue focuses on lockdown, COVID-19 and how tech is being used to fight the virus and keep businesses operational.

Vox Telecoms’ CEO Jacques du Toit takes us though their new normal. He says the day after the national lockdown was announced, fibre and LTE sales spiked ‘like you won’t believe.’ But how are other IT executives dealing with life in lockdown? And how have they adapted to getting their workforces working remotely? Find out on page 56.

In BrainstormLife, we take a look at social media’s mob mentality and cyber bullying, adds Hinchcliffe. Cell C has partnered with the Active Education Foundation in launching a cyber safety programme which encourages the responsible use of social media platforms and educates young people on cyber safety.

As with last month, subscribers will have an additional month added to their subscription. Access the free digital version on www.brainstormmag.co.za.