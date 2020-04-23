Bruce Whitfield discusses long road to SA’s economic recovery at VMWare Cloud Discovery Webinar

News summary

Hear the views of business journalist and author Bruce Whitfield at the VMware Cloud Discovery Webinar, 29 April, on SA’s recovery.

Discover how the cloud is helping organisations prepare for the future’s uncertainties through Dell and VMware presentations.

Ask questions from the panel about the country’s outlook and the role technology can play to accelerate recovery plans.

Full story

Bruce Whitfield

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and VMware announce the VMware Cloud Discovery Webinar, hosted online on 29 April, from 10am to 12pm.

Join this exciting event and hear the views of Bruce Whitfield, well-known business journalist and author of The Upside of Down: How Chaos and Uncertainty Breed Opportunity in South Africa. He will delve into the country's recovery outlook as South Africans look to start emerging out of the lockdown period.

“This is not a time to capitulate," said Whitfield. "Those that navigate this crisis best will emerge in stronger, better shape to grow into the future. Right now, it's all about survival. Your budgets are going to be cut. You're going to have a huge constraint like you've never had before. But constraint breeds creativity. There's no question about that. We're going to have to be a lot more creative within huge constraints into the future. We're going to have an unprecedented period of economic slowdown and contraction, and we'd have to think differently than we ever have."

Doug Woolley

Whitfield will be joined by Doug Woolley, GM of Dell Technologies South Africa, to discuss his views, delving into how individuals and organisations can prepare. Attendees will then delve deeper into how they can harness the cloud for their preparations, starting with the Webinar keynote – Get cloud ready – from Tony Bartlett, Director of Data Centre Compute at Dell Technologies.

"During the lockdown period, cloud systems aided many organisations when shifting their operations for remote working and management," said Bartlett. "But many more are still behind that curve and need to make the right investments quickly. I want to offer insight into those strategies so that more people can use the cloud and enjoy business continuity even during rough periods."

Ian Jansen van Rensburg, VMware's Senior Manager of Solution Engineering, will introduce Webinar attendees to the VMware Cloud Foundation and how it accelerates cloud transformation. Then, Jacques Watermeyer, Senior Systems Engineer at Dell Technologies, will briefly explore how to make the best choices around hybrid clouds.

Managing and developing a multi-cloud environment will be discussed next, led by Dell Technologies' Director Systems Engineering, Greg McDonald. Bartlett will end the Webinar with a Q&A session.

"Hybrid- and multi-cloud are the next stages for improved performance and value from cloud systems, explained McDonald. "Many of our customers want to take those next steps, and we've had in-depth discussions with them on how to make those steps. This Webinar is an opportunity to delve into those questions and give practical advice they can start using."

South Africa and the world might feel upside down. Still, within a crisis, there is opportunity to focus, reinvent and improve. Learn from South Africa's top business journalist and the technology experts at VMware and Dell Technologies.

The VMware Cloud Discovery Webinar agenda:

10:00-10:05 – Welcome – Doug Woolley and Bruce Whitfield

10:05-10:35 – The South Africa Economy – Recovery Outlook – Bruce Whitfield

10:35-10:55 – Keynote - Get Cloud Ready introduction – Tony Bartlett – Director Data Centre Compute – Dell Technologies

10:55-11:15 – VMware Cloud Foundation, the platform for cloud transformation – Ian Jansen van Rensburg – Senior Manager, Solution Engineering – VMware

11:15-11:35 – Hybrid Cloud: How to choose best of breed infrastructure - Jacques Watermeyer – Senior Systems Engineer – Dell Technologies

11:35-11:55 – Multi-Cloud: Modernise the management and orchestration of your operational environment - Greg McDonald – Director Systems Engineering – Dell Technologies

11.55-12.00 – Summary and questions – Tony Bartlett - Director Data Centre Compute – Dell Technologies

Register today for the VMWare Cloud Discovery Webinar, 29 April 2020, from 10:00 to 12:00, and book your front row virtual seat for these forward-looking discussions.