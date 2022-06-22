Adaptiv Networks, Wedge Networks partner over SASE

Cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-service provider, Adaptiv Networks, has entered into a partnership agreement with Wedge Networks, to integrate the Wedge Absolute Real-time Protection (WedgeARP) solution into Adaptiv’s cloud-based SD-WAN solution.

The resulting Adaptiv Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution will offer real-time threat prevention and zero trust network access capabilities over Adaptiv’s SD-WAN Cloud.

WedgeARP provides an autonomous approach to large-scale real-time threat prevention for cyber threats including new and customised malware as well as zero-day attacks.

It features an embedded deep learning AI engine, machine learning-based threat detection and real-time deep content inspection for network traffic visibility, and can detect never-before-seen malware in milliseconds, says Wedge Networks

The Adaptiv SASE managed solution will provide security features the companies say were previously not available to small and medium sized businesses.

Dr Hongwen Zhang, CEO & CTO at Wedge Networks, says Adaptiv’s focus on simple, agile, and cost-effective solutions, will enable more and more organisations to protect themselves from threats.

"The SASE market continues to grow rapidly as companies seek solutions that can provide end-to-end threat protection,” adds Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks.

“Adaptiv’s cloud-managed SASE solution will satisfy that need for small and medium businesses by leveraging WedgeARP’s ability to prevent malware attacks before they occur as well as our high-availability SD-WAN-as-a-service solution.”