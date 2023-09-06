ZTE makes its mark at SATNAC 2023: Navigating AI in a connected society

Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference 2023.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, proudly participated in the prestigious Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference (SATNAC) 2003. This esteemed event took place at the scenic Champagne Sports Resort in Central Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. SATNAC, an annual gathering hosted under the auspices of Telkom, draws over 400 delegates each year.

ZTE Corporation, serving as the Diamond Sponsor of SATNAC 2023, showcased a range of cutting-edge power solutions, including base station power supply, green hybrid power supply, smart lithium battery and energy cloud management. These innovations are driven by ZTE's commitment to low-carbon and sustainable development, spearheading a new era in ICT energy infrastructure.

Additionally, ZTE unveiled significant advancements in technology, presenting the development of 50G PON technology and the WiFi 6 Mesh CPE H3601P, along with the maturation of the 50G PON industry chain. In the realm of terminals, ZTE introduced its latest innovation, the nubia pad 3D, offering captivating glass-free 3D visuals.

ZTE's participation at SATNAC 2023 exemplifies its dedication to pioneering advancements in telecommunications technology and energy solutions.

ZTE has a widespread presence across more than 160 countries. In 2001, the company established its foothold in South Africa, maintaining physical offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth (PE) and Durban.

Within South Africa, ZTE offers a comprehensive range of communication solutions and products, including 5G technology, optical broadband solutions, data centre services, cutting-edge video conferencing solutions and CPE (customer premises equipment).

Shen Wenrong, CEO of ZTE South Africa, holds a positive outlook on the AI industry in Africa. He stated: “AI in the African market has the potential to impact various sectors, including healthcare, finance and mining, among others. We anticipate significant growth in the AI industry across Africa. As an ICT provider, ZTE is leveraging AI to develop autonomous networks for operators. These autonomous networks not only enhance customer service, but also lead to substantial reductions in capex, effectively lowering operational costs for operators – a crucial factor for their success.”

Emmanuel De La Gardette, a member of ZTE's CTO Group, provided insights into the role of AI in ZTE's autonomous network solution. He explained: “ZTE's autonomous network solution integrates AI technology to assist operators in creating highly intelligent and cost-effective next-generation networks. This comprehensive solution encompasses future-oriented end-to-end architecture, applications and typical usage scenarios.”

ZTE remains steadfast in its commitment to drive the digital economy. Moving forward, the company will continue to collaborate closely with its customers and partners to accelerate digital transformation and foster the growth of the communication industry in Africa.