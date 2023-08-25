BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Channel

BCX, Pinnacle scoop top Commvault partner awards

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 25 Aug 2023
Read time 1min 30sec
Comments (0)
Kate Mollett, regional director for Commvault Africa.
Kate Mollett, regional director for Commvault Africa.

Cloud data protection services and solutions provider Commvault hosted its 2023 SADC Partner Awards in Houghton, Johannesburg, this week and named BCX as its partner of the year, and Pinnacle as distributor of the year.

Other winners included Storvault (MSP Partner of the Year), Data Management Professionals (Metallic Partner of the Year), Huawei Southern Africa (ISV Partner of the Year), and Data Sciences Corporation (Deal of the Year).

Samantha Naicker, Commvault brand manager at Pinnacle, was named channel salesperson of the year, and Tommy Ferreira, business development consultant at Data Sciences Corporation, was recognised as channel sales engineer of the year.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Kate Mollett, regional director for Commvault Africa said, “We understand that our partners are not just stakeholders but integral members of our extended family. The Partner Awards serve as a platform to spotlight their accomplishments and acknowledge the pivotal role they have played in shaping our journey.”

According to Commvault, the awards symbolise accomplishment, and demonstrate the power of collaboration and its role in fuelling success.

This collaboration is key to successful navigation of challenges that typify the data management landscape, the company added.

See also

Commvault and AWS tighten bond to to simplify cloud migration

“From Partner of the Year to Deal of the Year, each achievement is a testament to the incredible power of partnership and collective effort. These awards truly reflect the drive of individuals and organisations that have gone above and beyond to drive transformation and create a tangible impact in the world of data management,” said Mollett. 

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.