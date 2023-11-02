UCT readies new online postgraduate diplomas

The University of Cape Town will launch three online postgraduate diplomas.

The University of Cape Town (UCT), in partnership with 2U, the company behind global online learning platform edX, will launch three online postgraduate diplomas – one-year graduate level programmes – on edX.

2U is an American educational technology company that contracts with non-profit colleges and universities to build, deliver and support online degree and non-degree programmes.

UCT will offer diplomas in marketing, public sector accounting and sports management, with the first cohorts for the new programmes starting in February 2025.

Utilising its “Flex” degree partnership model, 2U will help UCT continue to scale and diversify its market-relevant programmes, says the university in a statement.

Additionally, UCT will offer a stackable credit pathway where learners who have completed UCT short courses on relevant topics can apply those courses to the full postgraduate diploma, it adds.

Professor Suki Goodman, dean of the Faculty of Commerce, says: “The launch of our first post-graduate diplomas in collaboration with UCT’s Faculty of Commerce not only expands UCT’s global reach to millions of learners on the edX platform, but also provides accessible, career-relevant learning opportunities for our local community.

“Our partnership with 2U continues to enhance our commitment to making our diverse areas of expertise available to all.”

UCT says it has been at the forefront of online education for the past 15 years, and has worked closely with 2U to develop over 80 online executive education courses that have been taken by over 120 000 students.

It notes that since announcing it was joining the edX member network in June, UCT has begun development on 15 new courses and five new professional certificate programmes, with more content planned to launch before the end of 2023.

“UCT is a cornerstone partner in democratising access to first-class educational experiences for global learners,” says Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at 2U, edX's parent company.

“UCT serves as a powerful conduit to address the skills divide prevalent in South Africa and around the world. Together with 2U, they’re pioneering innovative online educational strategies that break down barriers, ensuring more people, regardless of location, can benefit from their offerings.”