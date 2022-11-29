'Delivering continuity and growth': Dominic Richardson appointed new CEO of Dax Data, Dolos

Dominic Richardson.

Dominic Richardson, the longstanding Chief Marketing Officer of Dax Data (the largest Adobe digital media distributor in Africa) and Dolos (a leading specialist cyber security distributor) has been named as the companies’ new Chief Executive Officer. He was appointed after former CEO and IT industry veteran, Jeremy Matthews, passed away in September following a brief illness.

“One of Jeremy’s many talents was his ability to nurture people. He has presided over the growth of a very talented, committed and capable team,” says Richardson. “While we are enormously saddened by his sudden passing, I’m honoured to take on the role and our team is steadfastly committed to continuing his legacy and delivering on our promises of service and security excellence.”

Richardson is well-equipped to take on this mantle. He was personally mentored by Matthews and has spent the last 12 years growing within both Dax Data and Dolos and honing his leadership style. He’s played an integral role in shaping the companies’ strategy and marketing, while also advising on systems, processes and integration. He is supported by a highly competent team of employees and shareholders, who are looking forward to continued growth and expansion under his leadership.

Richardson holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) specialising in Executive Leadership from the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (ranked one of the Top 100 MBAs in the world by the Financial Times). He also recently achieved a certification in Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy from MIT. He has extensive work experience across multiple industries and a thorough understanding of B2B distribution, digital media and IT security.

“Dominic is taking the reins after working closely with Jeremy for over a decade. I’m confident that his leadership skills and keen grasp of our products, services and market will ensure continuity and growth for both companies,” says Gwyneth Matthews, Director at Dax Data and Dolos.