Gibela’s IT, computer science bursary applications open

Train manufacturer Gibela Rail Consortium is offering 150 bursaries to students looking to further their studies in engineering, computer science, and logistics, among others.

In a statement, Gibela says applications are available for both universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions.

The Gibela 2023 bursaries include full tuition, a book allowance, accommodation and meals, states the company, adding that they are granted for one year and are renewable on an annual basis based on academic performance.

To qualify, bursary applicants must be South African citizens with a South African barcoded ID, enrolled or intending to enrol at a local TVET institution, enrolled or intending to enrol at a South African university or university of technology, demonstrate potential for academic success, as well as in need of financial assistance.

According to the statement, bursaries for study at a university or university of technology are available in electrical, electronic, mechanical, metallurgical, and industrial engineering; computer science and information technology; accounting; and supply chain and logistics management.

The prerequisites for a university or university of technology Gibela bursary includes a matric with level six for mathematics, physical science and accounting, and level five for English.

Additionally, written proof of acceptance for admission to a South African university or university of technology, and proof of income from a parent or guardian.

To study at a TVET institution, bursaries are available in professions such as boilermakers, electricians, mechanics, welders, millwrights, pattern-makers, vehicle-builders, plumbers, control and instrumentation technicians, and fitters and turners.

The prerequisites for a Gibela bursary at a TVET institution includes a matric with mathematics and science, and English at level four, written proof of acceptance for admission to a South African TVET institution, and proof of income from a parent or guardian.

Candidates can apply by sending a short CV, a certified copy of their academic records and a certified copy of their South African ID to gibelabursaries@communityrail.co.za or fax the application to 086 246 2666.

The bursary applications close on 15 February 2023.