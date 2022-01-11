Fintech 6DOT50 accepts XRP crypto payments

Digital money and transactional services firm 6DOT50 has added XRP (Ripple), the eighth largest crypto by market cap, as another way for crypto users to access its platform.

The company says XRP crypto holders may now use their XRP value to buy digital rands and spend at over 80 000 stores and online retailers.

The 6DOT50 platform uses digital rands as an easy way for users to store money, instantly send and receive money and also pay for goods and services without the need to own a bank account.

6DOT50 account holders may buy or receive digital rands and exchange their value for products and services that are available through thousands of stores and online retailers.

The Stellenbosch-based start-up runs one of the largest crypto-to-merchant networks in SA and says in December alone it processed R500 000 crypto payments.

Also, 6DOT50 says it has surpassed processing over R1 million in crypto to merchant transactions, with Bitcoin and Ethereum accounting for 72% of the crypto payment value.

“We are obviously delighted with the exponential growth in crypto transaction values and the positive feedback we have received from our crypto users. The addition of XRP as a new way to access our transactional services solution is another step closer to making crypto as acceptable as bank card payments across our merchant network,” says Warren Venter, founder of 6DOT50.