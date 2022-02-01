Outdoor WiFi 6 designed for greater range and speed

Cambium XV2-2T.

Cambium’s XV2-2T is a dual radio WiFi 6 access point (AP) designed for outdoor deployments in WiFi hotspots, outdoor enterprise networks, hospitality and education markets. The XV2 2T features surge suppression up to 4kV and an LTE co-existence filter.

“The XV2-2T delivers Cambium 30VDC power out, or 48VDC for POE devices connected to the second gigabit Ethernet port. This makes it ideal for connecting the XV2-2T to a Cambium subscriber module (SM), Terragraph CN (connection node) or any IP and Ethernet device such as a security IP camera, or another WiFi access point,” says Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Executive at Duxbury Networking, local distributor of Cambium technology.

The new IEEE 802.11ax standard delivers higher network speeds and enables more connected devices at higher packet quality. In outdoor deployments, the IEEE 802.11ax standard delivers greater range by boosting the RF frame preamble by 3dB and improved signal quality with increased guard interval versus previous WiFi technology. The XV2-2T is fully backward compatible with existing WiFi technology and prepares a network for higher growth and greater density of WiFi connected devices.

“The XV2-2T allows you to cover significantly larger areas in campus networks and public WiFi hotspot applications. Coupling WiFi 6 technology with high efficiency antennas, the XV2-2T delivers up to 1km range as well as higher throughput at shorter ranges. Covering more area per AP, network operators can save costs on equipment, cabling, installation, maintenance and access rights for outdoor WiFi deployments. When paired with Cambium Networks’ multi-gigabit 60GHz cnWave solutions for WiFi backhaul, network operators can blanket large areas with blazingly fast speeds – all wirelessly,” says Huysamen.

XV2-2T continues the enterprise network convergence with edge-intelligent AP managed by application-intelligent Cambium Networks XMS or cnMaestro management system. cnMaestro is a simple yet sophisticated cloud-first, next-generation network management solution for Cambium Networks wireless and wired solutions. cnMaestro offers elastic scalability and single-pane-of-glass management to deliver secure, end-to-end network and wireless life cycle management with zero-touch provisioning, monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities. It simplifies operations and ongoing maintenance.

cnMaestro Essentials, the unlicensed, free version, delivers a disruptive total cost of ownership (TCO) for organisations of all sizes. cnMaestro X, paid subscription, offers advanced management capabilities, Cambium Care Pro for 24x7 technical support, accelerated access to L2 engineers and regular software updates and upgrades for advanced features.

