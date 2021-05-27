BCX hunts for agile firms for Digital Innovation Awards

Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX.

IT solutions provider BCX is calling on local businesses to enter the BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2021.

Now in its third year, the initiative recognises organisations that transform their businesses through technological advancements and digital transformation, despite the challenging times.

Organisations can enter one of two categories:

SME Digital Innovation Award: This category is for South African SMEs that have been in operation for more than one year, employ more than five people and earn less than R50 million revenue. Part of the prize for the winner of this category is a potential partnership agreement with BCX.

Corporate Enterprise Digital Innovation Award: This category is for large South African enterprises with an existing employee base of 200 or more. Part of the prize for the winner of this category is participation in the BCX innovation programme.

The company is searching for digital innovations across all industry sectors – innovations that have improved an existing process of a product, or developed an entirely new one, achieving incredible results and making a difference in South Africa.

“BCX is proud to present the third BCX Digital Innovation Awards to recognise and reward digital innovation excellence in South African corporates and SMEs,” says Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX.

“For us at BCX, innovation is using our knowledge and skills to turn ideas into solutions that will enhance value for our customers, their customers and the digital transformation of South Africa as a whole.”

As SA enters the fourth industrial revolution, businesses face mounting pressure to innovate and evolve, and as organisations take on the challenge to innovate, they in turn contribute to the economic strength and societal well-being of our nation, notes the IT services firm.

“Post-pandemic, the companies that embrace innovation will be best placed to unlock post-crisis growth. For many industries, the future is now. These short-term solutions to deal with the crisis will become the norm for many, as businesses, particularly the more vulnerable SMEs, look to crisis-proof their operations and grow,” adds Bogoshi.

The awards are open to South African enterprises, and all digital innovation entries must have been deployed between 2017 and the date of competition entry.

Digital innovations entered must currently be in operation and entrants must demonstrate how they have made use of technology to innovate.

Get full entry details here.

The winners will be announced at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards event in November.