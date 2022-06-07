Dimension Data announces new CEO to lead its MEA business

Alan Turnley-Jones as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dimension Data Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Dimension Data, a leading technology service provider in MEA, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Turnley-Jones as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dimension Data Middle East and Africa (MEA), effective from 1 June 2022.

Turnley-Jones joined Dimension Data MEA in 1999 and has served as the lead for the company’s Managed Cloud and Infrastructure Services since 2021. He is a seasoned and highly respected strategic leader who has held various roles over his 23-year tenure at Dimension Data. He brings a wealth of global expertise to his role, including a strong track record of innovation and transformation and leading cross-functional teams. His experience across industries and in service delivery, managed services and digital transformation will support the region’s growth ambitions and deliver on NTT’s global business strategy in MEA.

Turnley-Jones’ appointment follows the departure of current CEO Werner Kapp, which will be effective from 30 June 2022. Kapp has been with Dimension Data for 22 years and oversaw the globalisation ambitions of parent company NTT during his term.

“Since our commitment to the MEA region last year, we have made great strides in delivering on a strong digital backbone through our award-winning network services, multicloud solutions and edge computing capabilities,” said Abhijit Dubey, Group CEO of NTT. “Alan’s entry into this role will continue to ensure that we deliver the right innovation and transformation strategies for our clients in the region. His experience across industries, managed services and digital transformation will support the region’s growth ambitions and deliver on NTT’s global business strategy in MEA.”

“Any new chapter is always an exciting one; I am honoured to take the reins from Werner, who leaves the business in a strategically strong position. I am optimistic that as the new CEO, my team and I will continue to drive the execution of our strategy that will see Dimension Data realise the global ambitions set by NTT and our group CEO,” says Turnley-Jones.

In line with the succession plans of the business, Kapp will complete a handover to the incoming CEO to ensure a smooth transition.