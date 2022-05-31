Nexio announces exclusive partnership with Poprush Cloud & Consulting

Basha Pillay, Managing Director, Poprush.

Vodacom subsidiary Nexio is proud to announce an exclusive strategic partnership with Poprush Cloud & Consulting, a differentiated cloud solutions provider. The partnership will further Nexio’s ambitions of becoming the leading cloud service provider in South Africa.

With a deep understanding of the challenges of the modern cloud environment, Nexio assists organisations unlock the true value of their cloud investments. It offers complete migration and implementation services to modernise environments and optimise ecosystems. A properly managed multicloud architecture helps reduce time, cost and risks of a company’s digital transformation, giving it the upper hand in a digital economy.

Poprush Cloud & Computing provides next-generation services and solutions to businesses, helping them to transition to cloud services.

Nexio CEO Mickey Mashale says: “Poprush, an emerging black-owned business, provides niche capabilities and skills across the various leading cloud providers in an innovative and distinguished manner. As Nexio, we see the alignment of our businesses as part of our enterprise and development programme, to help emerging businesses grow. As such, we have onboarded Poprush into our programme as an enterprise and supplier development partner and will be utilising their skills and capability to further enhance our own, while we provide different forms of enterprise development initiatives leveraging our balance sheet strength.”

Basha Pillay, Managing Director of Poprush, will be leading Nexio’s cloud business and help to grow business in the local market. “We are delighted to have partnered with an industry leader like Nexio, which has the firm backing of the Vodacom Group. Now, more than ever, businesses need to find ways to operate optimally and we help to simplify the journey to becoming a cloud-first organisation,” says Pillay.

Mashale concludes: “We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Poprush. As Nexio, we will continue to partner with organisations such as Poprush to bolster our digital solutions offering to the benefit of our customers.”