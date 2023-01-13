The CIO’s cyber security checklist

CIOs used to struggle to get their boards and C-suites invested in cyber security as a business priority.

Now? It’s at the top of most companies’ agendas. A cyber attack today can halt operations, erode customer trust and expose a company to lawsuits and regulatory fines. Organisations large and small from all over the world are at risk, making cyber security a top concern for management.

Effective cyber security starts at the top. It needs to be a built-in function of business strategy, championed by employees across the organisation. For the CIO, that means clear leadership and a comprehensive cyber security strategy that includes constant vigilance, a comprehensive view of stakeholders and strict compliance.

