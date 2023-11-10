BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Outsourcing and Managed Services

Acronis unveils MSP Academy

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 10 Nov 2023
Read time 1min
Comments (0)
Acronis launches MSP Academy.
Acronis launches MSP Academy.

Cyber protection firm Acronis has launched an online MSP Academy to help managed services providers (MSPs) and individuals gain cyber security skills and knowledge.

Acronis, a Swiss company with global presence, says there is a growing disparity between technological advancements and the skill sets of service providers.

Its academy addresses common challenges faced by MSP, such as starting and marketing a managed services business, running it successfully, and improving the technical efficiency of MSP technicians.

The MSP Academy offers vendor-neutral training across various cyber security topics, as well as free, on-demand Acronis training and certification programmes. Existing partners gain full access to Acronis education resources.

The participants can choose between a customised education experience, or a structured learning path, with six modules ranging from three to seven minutes each, and an examination that participants can take to receive a Credly badge.

Acronis plans to introduce hybrid boot camps in collaboration with cloud solutions distributors, and to provide hybrid and offline multilingual training options, which will be available worldwide.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.