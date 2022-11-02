ITWeb appoints new group editor-in-chief

Adrian Hinchcliffe.

ITWeb, South Africa’s leading business technology publisher, has appointed Adrian Hinchcliffe as the new group editor-in-chief.

Hinchcliffe has been promoted from his position as ITWeb Brainstorm editor-in-chief to the ITWeb group role.

ITWeb’s CEO Ivan Regasek says: “I’m delighted to have appointed Adrian to the position. He has a strong understanding of the local ICT industry, gained from many years’ experience covering it, and has shown great vision and editorial direction during his tenure at the helm of Brainstorm. With his addition, I think we have the last key piece of our rejuvenated management structure in place to take ITWeb forward into its next chapter.”

Founded in 1996, ITWeb was the first internet-based news service devoted to South Africa’s technology industry and has since garnered a reputation for being one of the country’s leading business technology-focused publishing houses, offering a range of products and services across the digital, print and event platforms catering for SA’s IT community, from entry-level professionals to C-level.

Hinchcliffe says: “It’s a great honour to be able to oversee the different editorial components that make this company great. ITWeb has an excellent brand reputation in the IT industry for its editorial focus and journalistic integrity, and its reliable and trustworthy reporting. I’m excited to work with Admire Moyo and his talented team of news journalists who keep the industry informed, as well as the unseen heroes who run things behind the scenes, headed up by managing editor Glenda van Zyl. These teams drive ITWeb and deliver world-class content to the African and South African IT communities.”

The move results from the retirement of industry stalwart and former editor-in-chief Ranka Jovanovic. “Our company had been blessed with the stability of Ranka’s editorial leadership for over 25 years, and we’re fortunate to still count on her experience, skills and knowledge as she continues to consult with ITWeb on various editorial parts of the business,” says Regasek.

The moves see Brainstorm’s online editor Matthew Burbidge promoted to become the publication’s editor, working alongside current managing editor Patricia Czakan.