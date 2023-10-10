ISACA SA conference: Recognising a fixed vs a growth mindset

ISACA SA Chapter conference, themed 'The Digital Dilemma' took place on 9 and 10 October.

Digital transformation, while inherently technology-driven, depends on the people shaping its course. Hence, it is crucial for change leaders to understand organisational culture and possess the capability to clearly demonstrate the guiding principles of this transformation.

Speaking to the theme ‘the digital dilemma’, Sheril Naicker, a life transformation coach and cloud specialist at Microsoft, took centre stage on the second day of the ISACA South Africa annual conference, setting the tone for discussions and insights into the evolving digital landscape.

The conference, taking place this week in Johannesburg, is the flagship event of the ISACA South Africa Chapter and aims to promotes leadership in technology, information, and cyber security, as well as governance, risk, and innovation in South Africa.

In her presentation titled ‘Dare to dream’, Naicker spoke of the challenges she experienced growing up in South Africa during the 80s and 90s.

She shared how she had to remain focused on objectives and on leveraging resources including life skills refined through travel, exposure to business, a growth mindset, and determination to learn. She worked hard to achieve certification and secured employment at IBM and now at Microsoft.

An ISACA President’s Award recipient, Naicker emphasised the importance of continuous learning and the need to distinguishing between a fixed mindset and a growth mindset. “This will have an impact on career development and career balance, which is doing what you love and loving what you do,” she said.

She highlighted five key elements of the Career Code Framework: natural capacity and giftings, knowledge gained through studies, action and professional practice, networks and partnerships, and acquired skills and resources.