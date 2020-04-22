IOT transforms management of intelligent cell sites
The introduction of IOT technology at 3 800 cell sites (also known as base transceiver stations) delivered energy savings similar to 1 130 vehicles not being driven for a full year, after only two months since implementation.
This energy saving is but one benefit IOT delivers to create an intelligent cell site. It also transforms the asset management and predictive maintenance processes and several other aspects of site management.
The energy savings that IOT implementation can deliver will be a significant benefit in years ahead as companies continue to watch costs closely and develop and drive new strategies to limit or reduce environmental impact.
Market Watch estimates there are currently 12 million base stations worldwide and that 6.5 million 5G base stations are likely to be added by 2025.
These elements and more will be explored in a Webinar to be hosted by IoT.nxt this week. The company will elaborate on actual energy savings achieved at its biggest base station project rolled out in South Africa last month.
The SA project achieved these energy savings:
- 5.2 million kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent less;
- 21 million kilometres of vehicle travel (driving 525 times around the earth);
- 2.2 million litres of petrol being saved;
- 86 000 seedling trees being grown for 10 years;
- 667 million cellphone charge cycles; and
- 200 000 energy saving light bulbs being installed.
The Webinar will be presented on Thursday, 23 April 2020 by André Strauss, Chief Commercial Officer, and Brendan Stott, Head Solutions Architect: Solutions Design at IoT.nxt. Two sessions will be hosted – at 10am and 5pm – to accommodate people based in different parts of the world in different time zones. Attendance is free.
The discussion will include these topics:
- Energy metering, monitoring and management
- Asset management and predictive maintenance
- Alerts, reporting and centralised monitoring
- Environmental monitoring
- Generator optimisation
Book here: https://bit.ly/3eAHObD
IoT.nxt
IoT.nxt’s IoT platform is a digital transformation enabler making the Internet of Things a reality. IoT.nxt unlocks exponential business value by harnessing the power of system and device interoperability. Their unique technology stack bridges the gap between all protocols in the industrial ecosystem, creating a single integration/translation point. Its patented Raptor gateway allows organisations to retrofit all existing legacy systems with no rip and replace. A powerful data abstraction model further translates anything and everything from the edge, supporting a true subscription based big data model. IoT.nxt has offices in South Africa, The Netherlands and USA. South African telecoms company Vodacom, a subsidiary of Vodafone, acquired a majority stake in IoT.nxt in 2019 which will drive the companies’ global roll-out of IoT solutions.