EOH, PrimeStars partner to leverage technology skills and innovation for growth of entrepreneurial businesses

EOH, Africa’s largest technology service provider, believes that two of the most significant challenges we face in our country is unemployment and the lack of equal access to quality education. In the first quarter of 2021, South African youth aged 15-24 and 25-34 recorded the highest unemployment rates of 63.3% and 41.3% respectively.(1)

EOH acknowledges the positive impact that gainful employment can make for our young people. EOH is committed to finding solutions that results in sustainable job creation solutions for South African youth. As such, EOH partnered with PrimeStars in their Step Up 2 A GREEN START UP programme, which is aimed at inspiring young entrepreneurs to find opportunities in the green economy, through the provision of practical processes that young entrepreneurs can follow to start their green businesses.

In bringing this message to life, EOH has helped sponsor the upcoming PrimeStars green education-based movie Karabo’s Kitchen.

Says Steven van Coller, EOH Group CEO: “EOH is proud to be one of the sponsors of this movie aimed at showcasing entrepreneurship in our youth while ensuring there is a focus on building and maintaining a green future. We see the importance of ensuring the integration of young people into the digital economy by providing them with essential skills they need as a way of future-proofing South Africa. This is why we have prioritised the support of programmes and initiatives like PrimeStars, with its focused on youth development and education, and at the same time delivering on EOH’s own sustainability goals.”

Should you wish to attend the premiere of the movie Karabo’s Kitchen or to find out more information, kindly contact projects@primestars.co.za.

Date: 1 September 2021



Time: 3pm-6pm

Venue: Ster Kinekor, The Zone @ Rosebank

*All COVID-19 regulations will be observed*

(1) http://www.statssa.gov.za/?p=14415