Datacentrix secures position as second F5 UNITY + Platinum partner in SA

Chris Pretorius, Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix.

Hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider Datacentrix has been named as an F5 UNITY + Platinum Partner – one of only two in South Africa currently – demonstrating that it has met the highest technical, accreditation and sales criteria requirements of the global leader in multicloud application security and delivery.

“We are very excited to reach Platinum partnership status from F5,” states Chris Pretorius, Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix. “Datacentrix has been a Gold partner for four years and, in 2019, received the F5 Partner of the Year award. It’s clear that, as a team, we put a lot of effort into positioning F5 within Datacentrix, and have also invested into broadening the Datacentrix F5 skills base.

“Reaching Platinum status has always been our main goal and with this achievement now in place, we are in an excellent position to assist in growing the F5 business from strength to strength within South Africa.”

Says Linsay Narayanan, Channel Account Manager – Sub Saharan Africa: “F5 Networks strongly values its relationship with all partners; this was one of the driving influences behind the F5 Unity+ Partner Program.

“After reviewing Datacentrix’s performance as a Gold Partner throughout 2021 financial year, it was clear that they had met the requirements to become an F5 Platinum Partner. We look forward to our continued partnership throughout the new year, tapping into the significant opportunities and jointly driving new business growth in EMEA. Congratulations and well done to the Datacentrix team.”

