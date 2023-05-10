SA young scientists to compete in US science fair

From left: Tyla Shepstone from Somerset College, Keitumetse Sebatlelo from Carleton Jones High School and Brandon de Greef from Crawford International Ruimsig.

A group of six young South African scientists will compete on the global stage at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Texas, in the US.

The Regeneron ISEF 2023 is one of the world’s largest pre-college science, technology, engineering and mathematics competitions. It will take place from 14 to 19 May.

According to Eskom, the selected innovators won the opportunity to represent SA following their successful entries in the Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) in December.

One of the solutions they developed is a tech system that uses data analytics to predict the likelihood and severity of sinkholes occurring from underground water pipes in Khutsong; a soil moisture artificial intelligence-based regression technique used in a domestic garden environment to conserve water. Another learner developed a smart system for hazardous gas and heat detection.

Eskom Development Foundation CEO Sumaya Nassiep extended her congratulations to the young scientists who will compete at the Regeneron ISEF.

“The hard work, dedication and innovation, which has led to this remarkable achievement of our local learners being provided a unique opportunity to showcase their skills and talent on an international stage, is commendable.

“Other aspiring scientists are encouraged to take inspiration from these bright minds and develop an interest in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation,” says Nassiep.

“These fields play a crucial role in driving innovation, creating jobs and boosting the economy. Eskom believes that investing in education and the youth is vital to unlocking South Africa's full potential.”

This year’s Regeneron ISEF will be an in-person event, where 1 700 learners from around the world will compete for more than R165 million in prizes, including bursaries and various gadgets.

The South African learners who will compete are:

Brandon de Greef, Grade 12 learner at Crawford International Ruimsig.

Keitumetse Sebatlelo, Grade 11 learner at Carleton Jones High School in Gauteng South.

Enzo Blignaut, Grade 10 learner at Paul Roos Gimnasium in Stellenbosch.

Yu Tang (Milo) Shan, Grade 12 learner at St John's College in Johannesburg.

Tyla Shepstone, Grade 10 learner at Somerset College in Stellenbosch.

Matthew Witbooy, Grade 12 learner at Curro Durbanville in Stellenbosch.

All of the ceremonies and major panels at the Regeneron ISEF 2023 will be live-streamed via the Science for Society website.

Meanwhile, registration is open to take part in this year’s edition of the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists. Learners in grades four to 12, along with learners from TVET colleges that are in NC2 to NC4, can register their projects by clicking here.