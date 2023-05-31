BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
White paper: A roadmap to zero trust architecture

Johannesburg, 31 May 2023
A zero trust security approach ensures that all traffic moving into, out of or within a corporate network is verified, authorised, inspected and logged. Fully implementing zero trust takes resources and effort – but it is definitely achievable when tackled in individual steps. In fact, a methodical and piecemeal approach often causes less disruption to employee productivity and connectivity.

We’ve built a roadmap outlining this step-by-step approach to zero trust security adoption. It is meant to be useful for organisations at any point in their journey, including those starting from scratch.

Please download below to learn more.

