Mustek board chairman Vukile Mehana retires

Reverend Vukile Mehana will retire as board chairman of JSE-listed PC distributor Mustek.

The company announced yesterday that Mehana indicated his intention to retire as a non-executive director and chairman of the board at the conclusion of the company’s next annual general meeting to be held on or about 23 November.

Mehana was appointed as Mustek chairperson on 2 February 2016.

“The board has commenced a process to appoint a suitable candidate as successor to Mehana, and is confident that such a candidate will be identified in the near future and well prior to Mehana stepping down,” says the company in a statement.

“The board would like to thank Reverend Mehana for his valuable contribution to the company and wishes him well in his retirement.”