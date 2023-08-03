MTN, Disney+ partner to offer mobile plan

The Disney+ Mobile Plan with MTN will offer viewers the same access to Disney+’s catalogue of content .

MTN and Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, have joined forces to launch mobile plan for Disney+ in South Africa.

In a statement today, the telco says MTN will offer a bundle to its customers who sign up for a Disney+ Mobile Plan at the cost of R49.

It says paying for that bundle with their airtime or adding it to their bill, they will get 500MB of free streaming data per month.

MTN will also offer its customers a Disney+ mobile entertainment pass that will include 2GB of streaming data for R59 per month.

The Disney+ Mobile Plan with MTN will offer viewers the same access to Disney+’s catalogue of content from the streamer’s brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, as well as general entertainment from Star.

Using mobile phones and tablets, subscribers will have access to features such as SD data-saver streaming, as well as including the feature for parents to set kids profiles to access age-appropriate content.

Jason Probert, MTN SA general manager for digital services, says: “We are proud to enter into this agreement with Disney+ as we collaborate to offer South Africans world class entertainment on the go.”

Christine Service, senior vice president and general manager of The Walt Disney Company, adds: “Disney+ joining forces with MTN gives South African subscribers another way to access our vast selection of blockbuster films, iconic series and brand-new Disney+ Original titles at home or on the move, giving more streaming choices than ever before.”