BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Telecoms

Telkom board member calls it quits

Sibahle Malinga
By Sibahle Malinga, ITWeb senior news journalist.
Johannesburg, 07 Sep 2023
Read time 1min
Comments (0)
Telkom says the resignation follows recent developments which resulted in “capacity constraints”.
Telkom says the resignation follows recent developments which resulted in “capacity constraints”.

Naidene Ford-Hoon, independent non-executive director at Telkom, has resigned from the telecoms operator, with effect from 6 September.

According to a shareholder notice, her resignation follows recent developments which resulted in “capacity constraints” within the company.

Ford-Hoon was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the board in October 2022 and served as a member on the audit and risk committees. These board committees will remain duly constituted following Ford-Hoon’s resignation, says the company.

See also

Telkom adds finance heavyweight to board

Exclusive: Cell C CFO Lerato Pule resigns

“The Telkom board extends its gratitude to Ms Ford-Hoon for her contribution to the company during her tenure and wishes her well in her future endeavours,” says Telkom in a statement.

Ford-Hoon has over 25 years of working experience, mainly in finance divisions as head of the finance functions, ensuring sound governance and accountability. She has 17 years’ experience in the financial services sector.

She holds a BCom and B Compt Hons (certificate of theory in accountancy) and is accredited as a chartered accountant with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.