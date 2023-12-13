BCX, Cloudflare confirmed as top sponsors of ITWeb’s 2024 Security Summit

ITWeb's Security Summit 2024 is set to take place from 4 to 6 June in Sandton, Johannesburg.

ITWeb is proud to announce BCX as the event sponsor and Cloudflare as the diamond sponsor for the much-anticipated Security Summit 2024, set to take place from 4 to 6 June in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The ITWeb Security Summit, now in its 19th year, is a premier platform for local and international cyber security experts, decision-makers and practitioners. It serves as an indispensable forum for sharing the latest knowledge and insights, exploring strategies and solutions to combat escalating security challenges.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says last year’s summit welcomed more than 1 000 delegates, over 40 vendors represented on the exhibition floor, and over 80 speakers, and the 2024 edition promises to be bigger and better.

Lawlor highlights the meticulous crafting of the summit's agenda. “We aim to comprehensively cover every aspect of cyber security strategy and practice, from security culture and posture to investment priorities, to techniques and solutions crucial for safeguarding data and systems, ensuring legislative compliance, enhancing the skillsets of cyber security teams, and securing buy-in from board members and senior executives.”

The summit offers an exceptional opportunity for delegates to engage with experts from leading solution providers, such as BCX and Cloudflare.

Agenda highlights

ITWeb's Security Summit 2024 will feature a line-up of over 60 international, African and local speakers.

Professor Hoda Alkhzaimi, a prominent figure in global cyber security, will set the stage for the two-day conference with her opening keynote: 'The Impact of Emerging Tech Sovereignty on the Future of the Cybersecurity Landscape.'

Professor Alkhzaimi is co-chair of the WEF Global Future Council on Cybersecurity, director of the Center for Cyber Security at the New York University Abu Dhabi, and founder of the Emerging Advanced Research Acceleration for Technologies, Security, and Cryptology research lab (EMARATSEC).

Moreover, the summit will feature an exclusive programme tailored for CISOs.

Registration details

Registration for the Security Summit 2024 is now open, offering super early-bird discounts until 2 February. Reserve your spot today!

For more information on promotional opportunities and their business benefits, contact Debbie Visser at debbiev@itweb.co.za.