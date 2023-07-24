Altron Security partners with Silverfort to lead way in identity security solutions, empowering businesses to combat data breaches, ransomware attacks

Richard Craig, Practice Lead for Digital Experience, Altron Security.

Altron Security, which positions itself as the renowned leader in comprehensive identity security services, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Silverfort, a pioneering platform that delivers modern identity security across all corporate users, service accounts and resources. This collaboration solidifies Altron Security's position as the industry leader, providing businesses with unparalleled support in their identity security journey and offering advanced protection against data breaches and ransomware attacks.

As the foremost platform to deliver modern identity protection across all corporate users, service accounts and resources, Silverfort addresses a security gap which was previously deemed "unprotectable". By leveraging innovative agentless and proxyless technology, Silverfort seamlessly integrates into Altron Security's existing IAM solutions, enabling real-time enforcement of multi-factor authentication (MFA), identity threat detection and response (ITDR) and zero trust policies across hybrid environments.

"Altron Security's partnership with Silverfort marks a significant milestone in advancing identity security for businesses," said Richard Craig, Practice Lead for Digital Experience at Altron Security. "By combining our expertise and cutting-edge technology, we can provide organisations with an unmatched level of protection, allowing them to effectively mitigate identity threats and meet stringent security requirements."

This strategic partnership between Altron Security and Silverfort will offer a comprehensive range of services designed to address the most critical identity protection challenges faced by businesses today. Key offerings include:

Extending MFA to previously unprotected resources: Silverfort enables organisations to extend MFA protection, including existing MFA products, to critical resources without the need for modification. This includes legacy applications, command-line access tools, file shares, IT infrastructure, industrial systems and more. Automatic discovery, monitoring and protection of service accounts: Silverfort provides immediate visibility into all service accounts (non-human identities), monitors their activity and enforces policies to prevent unauthorised usage without modifying them. Real-time prevention of ransomware spread and lateral movement: Silverfort enforces adaptive MFA policies on high-risk access, including frequently exploited command-line tools like PowerShell, PsExec and WMI, to prevent ransomware spread and minimise its impact. Connecting legacy systems to cloud identity providers: Silverfort allows customers to bridge their coverage of their cloud Identity Provider (IdP), such as Azure AD and its Conditional Access, to legacy and non-web resources that were previously unfeasible to migrate without modification.

“Silverfort's unique approach fills critical security gaps, ensuring our clients can comply with cyber risk insurance requirements and effectively protect their corporate assets," emphasised Craig.

Furthermore, Silverfort's innovative architecture seamlessly integrates with Altron Security's existing IAM deployments, including legacy directories like Active Directory. Acting as a 'second opinion', Silverfort monitors all access activity, detects identity threats in real-time and enforces security controls that traditional directories often lack, such as MFA. This architecture streamlines implementation and reduces complexity without requiring changes to servers and applications.

Through their combined efforts, Altron Security and Silverfort aim to revolutionise the identity security landscape, empowering organisations to proactively safeguard their critical assets against evolving cyber threats. In today's world, where businesses face increasing risks, the importance of staying protected with robust cyber risk insurance and advanced identity security solutions cannot be overstated. By choosing Altron Security and Silverfort, businesses can rest assured that they are investing in cutting-edge technologies and expertise to mitigate potential risks and protect their valuable data from breaches and ransomware attacks.