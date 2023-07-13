BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Bidvest Mobility receives coveted Zebra awards

Issued by Bidvest Mobility
Johannesburg, 13 Jul 2023
Bidvest Mobility receives the Highest Service Revenue Award and Highest Revenue Growth Partner Award from Zebra Technologies (seen from left to right): Fred Bismuth (Zebra VP Sales – Southern Europe & Africa), Luke Dunstan (Bidvest Mobility – Executive), Gershon Govender (Bidvest Mobility – Senior Account Manager), Deveshan Naiker (Zebra Channel Leader – Africa), Neil Gouveia (Zebra Sales Director – Africa).
Bidvest Mobility, leader in mobile computing and bar coding solutions, recently received the Highest Service Revenue Award and Highest Revenue Growth Partner Award for Performance in the African regions for 2022 at the Zebra Technologies’ Regional Partner Summit.

Simon Grisdale, Managing Executive at Bidvest Mobility, said: “Our team has worked tirelessly to achieve our goals and it has been so rewarding to receive this double acknowledgement, which is testament to the passion and commitment of everyone in our organisation.

“These awards are not only a recognition of our achievements, but also a reminder of our responsibility to continue to innovate and lead the adoption of mobility across the supply chain in our industry. We will strive to maintain the highest standards of excellence and continue to deliver value to our customers,” he added.

