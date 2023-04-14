Absolute Hosting announces customisable VPS solutions powered by dual AMD EPYC Milan 7763 CPUs, NVMe RAID

Absolute Hosting, a leading provider of web hosting solutions in South Africa, is excited to announce the release of its new Customized VPS Servers, which includes dual AMD EPYC Milan 7763 CPUs and NVMe RAID. This new VPS solution allows clients to build customised servers with customised resources, making it the first of its kind in South Africa.

Absolute Hosting's relationship and partnership with AMD have been key factors in the development of this new VPS solution. The dual AMD EPYC Milan 7763 CPUs are processors that offer unparalleled speed and power for VPS servers, and Absolute Hosting benefits from AMD's expertise in CPU design and manufacturing.

With 128 cores and 256 threads combined, the dual AMD EPYC Milan 7763 can handle even the most demanding workloads with ease. Compared to other slower CPUs, the dual AMD EPYC Milan 7763 offers significant advantages in terms of performance and speed, making it the ideal choice for clients who require the very best in VPS hosting.

In addition to the dual AMD EPYC Milan 7763 CPUs, Absolute Hosting's new VPS solution also includes NVMe RAID. NVMe RAID is a storage technology that allows for faster data transfer speeds and better data redundancy, ensuring that clients' data is always safe and secure. This technology is particularly useful for clients who require high-speed storage solutions for their applications.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to work with AMD and benefit from their expertise in CPU innovation," said Jade Benson, MD of Absolute Hosting. "Our new Customizable VPS Servers solution with dual AMD EPYC Milan 7763 CPUs and NVMe RAID is a game-changer for clients who require high-performance hosting solutions. We believe that this new offering will further cement our position as a leading provider of web hosting solutions in South Africa."

Absolute Hosting's new Customizable VPS Servers solution is available now. Clients can visit the company's website to learn more about this exciting new offering and to sign up for a customised VPS server that meets their exact needs.