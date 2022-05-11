White paper: Modern data protection

In 2020, organisations around the world were forced to react to fast-changing business realities. Now the demands and expectations of data, where it is created and accessed, whether it is on-premises or cloud, the sheer volume of data, and the desire to better leverage that data to support customers and operations, has led to a need for faster delivery times and even higher service levels.

Backup remains important, and challenging

In early 2021, Veeam concluded the industry’s largest global research effort on data protection, the Veeam Data Protection Report 2021. The findings below are based on a global sample (28 countries) of unbiased customers of a variety of backup vendors (Veeam customers accounted for less than 4% of the survey). The results paint a concerning picture regarding the reasons for service outages, and the poor state of backup for many organisations.

Please download for more information.