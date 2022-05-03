OceanHub Africa seeks environmentally-conscious start-ups

Non-profit ocean-impact accelerator OceanHub Africa is inviting innovative African-based start-ups to apply for its eight-month acceleration programme.

The initiative, which will close for applications on 22 May, seeks to support Africa’s most promising impact-for-profit start-ups that are focused on preserving and restoring the health of the ocean.

The programme is on the hunt for start-ups focused on nurturing an environmentally-conscious and profitable digital economy, which effectively mitigates the effects of global warming, as well as the over-exploitation and pollution of the oceans.

Leveraging its network of stakeholders and facilitators, the initiative offers a programme that identifies sustainable pathways to yield stable profits and avenues for scalable growth throughout Africa.

“We need to prioritise innovation in marine-related technology, policy, and research and development, while simultaneously encouraging greater collaboration between stakeholders in the ocean economy,” according to a statement.

“Becoming part of the OceanHub Africa portfolio of start-ups will help participants to access a network of leading ocean experts, mentors (entrepreneurs, investors, innovation experts, impact experts, scientists, lawyers, etc), impact investors and potential clients.

“They will also get support to fast-track their growth by acquiring new customers or run their first proof-of-concept, and scale their business through commercial contracts and fund raises. They will also engage with like-minded entrepreneurs within the blue economy space in Africa and abroad.”

Programme participants will take part in an in-person training boot camp in Cape Town, providing tailored business skills and personal development one-on-one coaching focused on sales, product development, communication and business development support.

Up to $75 000 worth of cloud services will be made available for the selected participants, through partner Amazon Web Services.

They will also gain free access to internet of things prototyping tools from Macrocomm, a level one broad-based black economic empowerment firm.

Start-up support vehicle 3DExperience Lab has also sponsored over $40 000 worth of mechanical engineering design software licences to the programme.

Start-ups from previous cohorts include the South Africa-based agricultural start-up Inseco and recyclables company Soso Care from Nigeria.

For more information and registration requirements, visit the OceanHub Africa website.