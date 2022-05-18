Telspace Africa, DFIRLABS announce partnership

Telspace Africa, a leading South African information security provider, is excited to announce it has partnered with DFIRLABS to provide digital forensics and incident response services to its clients.

DFIRLABS is the leading expert in South Africa in providing digital forensics, incident readiness and incident response services.

“Although the core focus of Telspace Africa will always be on offensive security and vendor independent reporting, as part of our strategy we have also been assessing partnerships in areas that tie in with the services that we currently provide,” says Tim Quintal, COO of Telspace Africa.

"At a time where breaches are becoming ubiquitous and with all businesses at risk as a result, it is imperative that companies not only have incident response and digital forensics capabilities through trusted partners, but also ensure that they are incident ready in order to facilitate the recovery and investigation efforts should a breach occur,” he says.

“At Telspace, we believe in the Unix philosophy of doing one thing and doing it well (DOTADIW), which is why, instead of trying to do it all (jack of all trades, master of none), we decided to partner with industry leaders such as DFIRLABS. This allows us to continue to deliver on our strategy of providing our clients with comprehensive services while still maintaining a focus on our services/independence, with the end goal being to ensure that we help our clients improve their security posture across a wide range of information security services,” says Dr Manuel Corregedor, CEO of Telspace Africa.

“At DFIRLABS, we strongly believe that the only way we can be effective in the fight against cyber crime and other cyber threats is to work together. It has been a strategic imperative for us, and partnering with organisations that share our values, and our passions for trying to make the world a better place, matters to us. Telspace is one of those organisations,” says Jason Jordaan, Managing Director of DFIRLABS.

“I have known the amazing people at Telspace for several years, and we have both been very passionate about growing the next generation of cyber security professionals, and both been very passionate with giving back to the cyber security community, not only in South Africa, but internationally. There is also alignment of values and passions, and as such, partnering with Telspace benefits so many. Working closer together is simply a natural evolution,” he says.

“Both Telspace and DFIRLABS provide very specialised services, and both made the strategic decision to focus on their respective areas of specialisation, and that is important as it allows deep technical expertise to grow and develop, which is so crucial in the fight against cyber crime. By partnering, we can both benefit from each other’s technical expertise and experience and carry that over to the various private and public sector partners that we serve,” added Jordaan.

Telspace will be exhibiting at the upcoming ITWeb Security Summit 2022 and we are very excited to meet all of the delegates, so please visit us at our stand where Telspace and DFIR staff will be able to answer any questions that you may have. Please also ensure that you don’t miss Jordaan’s talk (Cyber crime – do we really understand it?) at this year’s ITWeb Security Summit, as it will be packed with exciting and highly valuable insights.